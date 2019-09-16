Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.16 N/A 0.58 14.19 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.70 N/A 1.98 10.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 53.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.