Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.16
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.70
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 53.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.