Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.31 N/A 0.58 14.19 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.51 N/A 0.36 40.38

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.