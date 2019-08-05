Reviewing Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK)’s and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)’s results

Both Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 2.85 N/A 2.33 13.41 S&T Bancorp Inc. 39 4.51 N/A 3.09 12.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bancorp Inc. S&T Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.44. Competitively, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of S&T Bancorp Inc. is $40, which is potential 11.83% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31.18% are Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.