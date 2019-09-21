Reviewing Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK)’s and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 2.89 N/A 2.33 13.41 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.73 N/A 1.09 10.61

In table 1 we can see Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders owned 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.