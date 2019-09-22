Reviewing Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s results

Both Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.47 N/A 0.38 43.55 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 1.81 N/A 0.65 38.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Welbilt Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Welbilt Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Thermon Group Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Welbilt Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Welbilt Inc. has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Welbilt Inc. Its rival Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Welbilt Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.82% of Welbilt Inc. shares and 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. 0.4% are Welbilt Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has stronger performance than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.