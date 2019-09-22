Reviewing Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s results

Both Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.47 N/A 0.38 43.55 The Middleby Corporation 129 2.20 N/A 5.77 23.30

In table 1 we can see Welbilt Inc. and The Middleby Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Middleby Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Welbilt Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Middleby Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Welbilt Inc. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Welbilt Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor The Middleby Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. The Middleby Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Welbilt Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Welbilt Inc. and The Middleby Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Welbilt Inc. has a consensus price target of $17, and a 0.77% upside potential. Meanwhile, The Middleby Corporation’s consensus price target is $142.5, while its potential upside is 23.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Middleby Corporation seems more appealing than Welbilt Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Welbilt Inc. and The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.82% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Welbilt Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are The Middleby Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has stronger performance than The Middleby Corporation

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats Welbilt Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.