Reviewing Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.48 N/A 0.38 44.54 SPX Corporation 33 0.98 N/A 1.50 20.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Welbilt Inc. and SPX Corporation. SPX Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Welbilt Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Liquidity

Welbilt Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, SPX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Welbilt Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Welbilt Inc. shares and 89.4% of SPX Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of SPX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% SPX Corporation -7.01% -15.76% -2.69% 5.75% -7.86% 10.89%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has stronger performance than SPX Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc. beats SPX Corporation.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.