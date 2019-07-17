Reviewing Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)’s results

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.48 N/A 0.38 44.54 Colfax Corporation 124 0.83 N/A 0.52 233.17

Table 1 highlights Welbilt Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Welbilt Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Welbilt Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Welbilt Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% Colfax Corporation -1.93% -10.61% 6% 0% 0% 18.12%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. was more bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats Welbilt Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.