Reviewing Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s results

Both Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.92 N/A 1.80 15.55 Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.78 N/A 0.49 39.28

Table 1 demonstrates Weingarten Realty Investors and Kimco Realty Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kimco Realty Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Weingarten Realty Investors’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Kimco Realty Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Weingarten Realty Investors and Kimco Realty Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kimco Realty Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Weingarten Realty Investors and Kimco Realty Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Kimco Realty Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30.5. Meanwhile, Kimco Realty Corporation’s consensus price target is $19.83, while its potential upside is 7.60%. The information presented earlier suggests that Weingarten Realty Investors looks more robust than Kimco Realty Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Weingarten Realty Investors and Kimco Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 93.8% respectively. Weingarten Realty Investors’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.05% 3.03% -3.63% -2.34% -1.95% 12.49% Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors was less bullish than Kimco Realty Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Weingarten Realty Investors beats Kimco Realty Corporation.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.