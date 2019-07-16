Reviewing Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s results

Both Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.17 8.36 China Bat Group Inc. 1 4.16 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Weidai Ltd. and China Bat Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Weidai Ltd. and China Bat Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weidai Ltd. and China Bat Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 0.3%. Insiders held 49.72% of Weidai Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.65% of China Bat Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.91% -1.64% -3.37% 0% 0% 5.4% China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. has 5.4% stronger performance while China Bat Group Inc. has -23.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Weidai Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors China Bat Group Inc.