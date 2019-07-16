Reviewing Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s results

Both Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Weidai Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|1.17
|8.36
|China Bat Group Inc.
|1
|4.16
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Demonstrates Weidai Ltd. and China Bat Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Weidai Ltd. and China Bat Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Weidai Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Bat Group Inc.
|0.00%
|418.5%
|152.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Weidai Ltd. and China Bat Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 0.3%. Insiders held 49.72% of Weidai Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.65% of China Bat Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Weidai Ltd.
|-0.91%
|-1.64%
|-3.37%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|China Bat Group Inc.
|-13.01%
|-20.13%
|-9.29%
|-52.95%
|-78.29%
|-23.26%
For the past year Weidai Ltd. has 5.4% stronger performance while China Bat Group Inc. has -23.26% weaker performance.
Summary
Weidai Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors China Bat Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.