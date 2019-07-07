Reviewing Weidai Ltd. (WEI)’s and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s results

As Credit Services businesses, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.17 8.36 Capital One Financial Corporation 85 1.94 N/A 12.07 7.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Capital One Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Weidai Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Weidai Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Capital One Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Weidai Ltd. and Capital One Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Capital One Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 16.17% and its consensus price target is $107.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weidai Ltd. and Capital One Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 91.8%. 49.72% are Weidai Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.91% -1.64% -3.37% 0% 0% 5.4% Capital One Financial Corporation -0.93% 2.88% 11.74% -1.13% -4.09% 18.24%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. has weaker performance than Capital One Financial Corporation

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Weidai Ltd.