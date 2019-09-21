Reviewing Weibo Corporation (WB)’s and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo Corporation 51 6.12 N/A 2.68 14.63 TripAdvisor Inc. 46 3.40 N/A 1.00 44.28

Table 1 demonstrates Weibo Corporation and TripAdvisor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TripAdvisor Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Weibo Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Weibo Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Volatility and Risk

Weibo Corporation is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. From a competition point of view, TripAdvisor Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weibo Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weibo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TripAdvisor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Weibo Corporation and TripAdvisor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

$43.6 is Weibo Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -8.84%. TripAdvisor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.83 average price target and a 42.68% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, TripAdvisor Inc. is looking more favorable than Weibo Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Weibo Corporation and TripAdvisor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.9% and 99.9% respectively. Weibo Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.41%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year Weibo Corporation was more bearish than TripAdvisor Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Weibo Corporation beats TripAdvisor Inc.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.