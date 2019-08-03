Reviewing Weibo Corporation (WB)’s and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s results

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo Corporation 56 4.81 N/A 2.68 14.63 Opera Limited 9 6.22 N/A 0.31 36.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Weibo Corporation and Opera Limited. Opera Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Weibo Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Weibo Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Opera Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Weibo Corporation and Opera Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5% Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weibo Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Opera Limited has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opera Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weibo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Weibo Corporation and Opera Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Weibo Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 88.03% and an $71 average price target. Opera Limited on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average price target and a 39.69% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Weibo Corporation is looking more favorable than Opera Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.9% of Weibo Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.8% of Opera Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.41% of Weibo Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.74% of Opera Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96% Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14%

For the past year Weibo Corporation has -32.96% weaker performance while Opera Limited has 104.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Opera Limited.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.