Reviewing WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)’s and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 84 3.84 N/A 3.44 24.86 PG&E Corporation 18 0.37 N/A -13.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WEC Energy Group Inc. and PG&E Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has WEC Energy Group Inc. and PG&E Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Volatility and Risk

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s 0.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 89.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PG&E Corporation has a 0.29 beta which is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of WEC Energy Group Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival PG&E Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. PG&E Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for WEC Energy Group Inc. and PG&E Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 PG&E Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

WEC Energy Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $89.6, and a -4.38% downside potential. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation’s potential upside is 37.81% and its average target price is $16. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PG&E Corporation is looking more favorable than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares and 90.1% of PG&E Corporation shares. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, PG&E Corporation has 0.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39% PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc. had bullish trend while PG&E Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

WEC Energy Group Inc. beats PG&E Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.