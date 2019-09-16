Reviewing WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)’s and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)’s results

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 83 3.74 N/A 3.44 24.86 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.35 N/A 0.06 306.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Clearway Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WEC Energy Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. WEC Energy Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Clearway Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s 0.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 89.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Clearway Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of WEC Energy Group Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Clearway Energy Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. WEC Energy Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WEC Energy Group Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$89.6 is WEC Energy Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are WEC Energy Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

WEC Energy Group Inc. beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.