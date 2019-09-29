Reviewing Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s results

We are comparing Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation 46 0.60 91.06M 4.09 12.47 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 0.00 10.14M 2.29 11.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Webster Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Webster Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 195,996,556.18% 13% 1.3% The First Bancorp Inc. 39,045,051.98% 12.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial Corporation has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The First Bancorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Webster Financial Corporation and The First Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$62 is Webster Financial Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 31.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.2% of Webster Financial Corporation shares and 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation has 3.47% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors Webster Financial Corporation beats The First Bancorp Inc.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.