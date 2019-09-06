Reviewing Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s and Its Competitors results

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Webster Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Webster Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.00% 1.30% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Webster Financial Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation N/A 50 12.47 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Webster Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Webster Financial Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Webster Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.20 2.64

$62 is the consensus price target of Webster Financial Corporation, with a potential upside of 37.53%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.50%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Webster Financial Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Webster Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Webster Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation’s peers are 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Webster Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Webster Financial Corporation’s competitors beat Webster Financial Corporation.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.