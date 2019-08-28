Reviewing Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation 50 3.30 N/A 4.09 12.47 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.06 N/A 1.39 12.27

Table 1 highlights Webster Financial Corporation and Fulton Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fulton Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Webster Financial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Webster Financial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fulton Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Webster Financial Corporation and Fulton Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Webster Financial Corporation has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fulton Financial Corporation’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Webster Financial Corporation and Fulton Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fulton Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Webster Financial Corporation has a 44.19% upside potential and an average target price of $62.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Webster Financial Corporation and Fulton Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 66.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Fulton Financial Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats Fulton Financial Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.