Reviewing Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation 46 0.55 91.06M 4.09 12.47 Century Bancorp Inc. 85 0.00 2.89M 5.10 16.42

Demonstrates Webster Financial Corporation and Century Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Century Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Webster Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Webster Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Century Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 196,971,663.42% 13% 1.3% Century Bancorp Inc. 3,407,215.28% 12.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Webster Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Century Bancorp Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Webster Financial Corporation and Century Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Century Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Webster Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 20.83% at a $54 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.2% of Webster Financial Corporation shares and 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares. 0.9% are Webster Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Century Bancorp Inc.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.