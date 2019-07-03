Reviewing Weatherford International plc (WFT)’s and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s results

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International plc 1 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Weatherford International plc and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Weatherford International plc and Precision Drilling Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International plc 0.00% 148.7% -33.3% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.22 beta indicates that Weatherford International plc is 122.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Precision Drilling Corporation’s 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weatherford International plc. Its rival Precision Drilling Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Precision Drilling Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Weatherford International plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Weatherford International plc and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Weatherford International plc and Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 45.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Weatherford International plc’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Precision Drilling Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weatherford International plc -19.36% -39.21% -58.96% -72.3% -89.15% -34.6% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14%

For the past year Weatherford International plc has -34.6% weaker performance while Precision Drilling Corporation has 24.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Precision Drilling Corporation beats Weatherford International plc.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation and Well Construction business group provides managed-pressure drilling, drilling services, tubular running services, drilling tools and rental equipment, wireline services, testing and production services, re-entry and fishing services, cementing products, liner systems, reservoir solutions, and surface logging systems. The Completion and Production business group offers artificial lift systems, and stimulation and completion systems. The Land Drilling Rigs business group provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International public limited company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.