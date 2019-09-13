Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s results

We are contrasting Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
