Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s results

We are contrasting Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.