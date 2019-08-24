Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 5 0.30 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Kaixin Auto Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.7% stronger performance while Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance.