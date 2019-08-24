Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|5
|0.30
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Kaixin Auto Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.7% stronger performance while Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance.
