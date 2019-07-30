Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1726.67
Table 1 highlights Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 33.5% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 75.6% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.79%
|1.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.9%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.58%
|1.57%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.6%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.