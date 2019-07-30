Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1726.67

Table 1 highlights Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 75.6% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.58% 1.57% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.6%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.