Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)’s results

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.
