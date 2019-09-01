Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU)’s and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)’s results

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.