Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 31.72M 0.13 77.58

In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 15,118,577.08% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 309,161,793.37% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 51.55%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.