Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|31.72M
|0.13
|77.58
In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|15,118,577.08%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|309,161,793.37%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 51.55%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
