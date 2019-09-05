Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s results

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 32.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than Longevity Acquisition Corporation

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.