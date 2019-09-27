Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 15,118,577.08% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,657,398.21% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.71% and 34.79% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.