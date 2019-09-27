Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

Both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|33.70M
|0.12
|85.73
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|15,118,577.08%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|334,657,398.21%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.71% and 34.79% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
