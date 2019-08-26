Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s results

We are contrasting Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and GigCapital2 Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and GigCapital2 Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors at 6.71% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than GigCapital2 Inc.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 3 factors.