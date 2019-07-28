Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.