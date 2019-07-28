Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|-0.65%
|0.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.12%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.
