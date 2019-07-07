Reviewing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)’s results

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.71% and 27.4% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.1% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.