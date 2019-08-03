Reviewing WD-40 Company (WDFC)’s and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s results

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company 170 5.90 N/A 4.45 40.84 PQ Group Holdings Inc. 16 1.20 N/A 0.41 38.12

In table 1 we can see WD-40 Company and PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WD-40 Company. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WD-40 Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 44.5% 22.2% PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than WD-40 Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WD-40 Company and PQ Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 71%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of WD-40 Company’s shares. Competitively, PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company 0.93% 14.15% 8.39% 2.26% 13.16% -0.93% PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27%

For the past year WD-40 Company has -0.93% weaker performance while PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 5.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors WD-40 Company beats PQ Group Holdings Inc.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.