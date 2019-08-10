Reviewing WD-40 Company (WDFC)’s and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s results

Since WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company 170 6.07 N/A 4.45 40.84 Element Solutions Inc 11 1.28 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WD-40 Company and Element Solutions Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 44.5% 22.2% Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.25 shows that WD-40 Company is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Element Solutions Inc’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company are 1.9 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Element Solutions Inc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Element Solutions Inc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than WD-40 Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for WD-40 Company and Element Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

Element Solutions Inc on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a -16.49% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of WD-40 Company shares are held by institutional investors while 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are WD-40 Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company 0.93% 14.15% 8.39% 2.26% 13.16% -0.93% Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3%

For the past year WD-40 Company has stronger performance than Element Solutions Inc

Summary

WD-40 Company beats Element Solutions Inc on 7 of the 9 factors.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.