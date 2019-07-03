Reviewing WD-40 Company (WDFC)’s and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s results

This is a contrast between WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company 171 5.32 N/A 4.28 38.06 Albemarle Corporation 78 2.19 N/A 6.23 11.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Albemarle Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WD-40 Company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. WD-40 Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has WD-40 Company and Albemarle Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 43.5% 20.3% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

WD-40 Company has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Albemarle Corporation on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company. Its rival Albemarle Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. WD-40 Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Albemarle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WD-40 Company and Albemarle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 0 5 4 2.44

Competitively Albemarle Corporation has an average price target of $101.25, with potential upside of 44.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WD-40 Company and Albemarle Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.6% and 99.3%. WD-40 Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company -0.73% -1.07% -6.37% -6.73% 23.51% -11.04% Albemarle Corporation -4.13% -15.41% -14.87% -32.04% -29.89% -9.72%

For the past year WD-40 Company was more bearish than Albemarle Corporation.

Summary

WD-40 Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Albemarle Corporation.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.