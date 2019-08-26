Reviewing Wayfair Inc. (W)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Wayfair Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.91% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Wayfair Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.73% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wayfair Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair Inc. 0.00% 181.20% -36.20% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Wayfair Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair Inc. N/A 146 0.00 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wayfair Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair Inc. 1 0 7 2.88 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 4.71 2.90

$173.5 is the consensus price target of Wayfair Inc., with a potential upside of 57.48%. As a group, Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies have a potential upside of 77.11%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Wayfair Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wayfair Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wayfair Inc. -6.41% -8.34% -19.79% 21.68% 19.6% 45.6% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year Wayfair Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Wayfair Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Wayfair Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. Wayfair Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wayfair Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.86 shows that Wayfair Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Wayfair Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.64 which is 64.10% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Wayfair Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wayfair Inc.’s peers beat Wayfair Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments, U.S. and International. The company offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, and Birch Lane. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London and Berlin.