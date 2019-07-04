Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35 57.50 N/A -5.06 0.00 XOMA Corporation 14 10.11 N/A -1.59 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation has a 2.23 beta and it is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 73.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.2% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while XOMA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.