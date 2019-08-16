Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 37.15 N/A -5.16 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 17.03 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 710.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.