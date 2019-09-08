Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 39.69 N/A -5.16 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.