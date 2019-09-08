Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Since Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 39.69 N/A -5.16 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 43.63% and its average price target is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.