Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

Both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 42.25 N/A -5.16 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1211.40 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.