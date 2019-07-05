Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

We are comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35 55.99 N/A -5.06 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.67 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 86.77% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.