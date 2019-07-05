Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

This is a contrast between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35 56.37 N/A -5.06 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5932.88 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Immunomedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.86 average target price and a 46.42% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 89.4% respectively. 1.6% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 4.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.