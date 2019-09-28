Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,549,645.39% -120.6% -44.3% iBio Inc. 1,370,783,086.55% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.