Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 46.85 N/A -5.16 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.73 beta indicates that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 225.20% and its average target price is $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.