Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Since Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,486,725.66% -120.6% -44.3% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 224,478,178.37% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.