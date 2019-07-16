Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Since Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 57.76 N/A -5.06 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.76 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Cambrex Corporation has a 2.36 beta and it is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 8.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 0% respectively. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 15.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.