Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 41.38 N/A -5.16 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.