Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 44.11 N/A -5.16 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.