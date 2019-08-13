Reviewing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 39.04 N/A -5.16 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.