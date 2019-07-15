Reviewing Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS)’s and EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s results

We are contrasting Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS) and EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Equipment & Components companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watts Water Technologies Inc. 81 1.97 N/A 3.64 22.91 EnPro Industries Inc. 65 0.85 N/A 1.29 48.86

In table 1 we can see Watts Water Technologies Inc. and EnPro Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EnPro Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Watts Water Technologies Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Watts Water Technologies Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Watts Water Technologies Inc. and EnPro Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watts Water Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 7.9% EnPro Industries Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Watts Water Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EnPro Industries Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Watts Water Technologies Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival EnPro Industries Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. EnPro Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Inc. and EnPro Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Watts Water Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 EnPro Industries Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$89 is Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.71%. Competitively the average target price of EnPro Industries Inc. is $79.5, which is potential 27.00% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, EnPro Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Watts Water Technologies Inc. and EnPro Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 98.1%. About 1% of Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, EnPro Industries Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Watts Water Technologies Inc. -1.25% -0.33% 4.91% 11.39% 8.02% 29.4% EnPro Industries Inc. -2.82% -11.37% -6.18% -11.28% -12.95% 5.11%

For the past year Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EnPro Industries Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Watts Water Technologies Inc. beats EnPro Industries Inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. The company also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, it offers drainage and water re-use products consisting of drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine and residential applications; and water quality products, such as point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, mechanical wholesale distributors, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself (DIY) chains, as well as directly to wholesalers and private label accounts. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. Its Engineered Products segment offers self-lubricating, non-rolling metal-polymer, metal polymer, and filament wound bearing products; aluminum blocks for hydraulic applications; and precision engineered components and lubrication systems for reciprocating compressors. Its products has applications in the automotive, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, natural gas, health, power generation, machine tools, air treatment, refining, petrochemical, and general industrial markets. The companyÂ’s Power Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services heavy-duty, medium-speed diesel, natural gas, and dual fuel reciprocating engines for shipyards, municipal utilities, institutional and industrial organizations, sewage treatment plants, nuclear power plants, and offshore oil and gas platforms. EnPro Industries, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.