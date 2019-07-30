Reviewing Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE)’s and Its Peers results

As Insurance Brokers company, Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Watford Holdings Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Watford Holdings Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Watford Holdings Ltd. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.00 2.48

As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 44.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Watford Holdings Ltd. 3.92% -1.59% 0% 0% 0% -3.78% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Watford Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Watford Holdings Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Watford Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Watford Holdings Ltd.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Watford Holdings Ltd.