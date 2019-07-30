Reviewing Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE)’s and Its Peers results

As Insurance Brokers company, Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Watford Holdings Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Watford Holdings Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|13.45%
|17.14%
|8.02%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|N/A
|26
|0.00
|Industry Average
|443.53M
|3.30B
|22.79
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.83
|2.00
|2.48
As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 44.64%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|3.92%
|-1.59%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.78%
|Industry Average
|2.34%
|5.55%
|8.20%
|18.12%
|48.28%
|22.33%
For the past year Watford Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Watford Holdings Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Watford Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Watford Holdings Ltd.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Watford Holdings Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.